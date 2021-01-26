NEW SHARON — Domestic partners Robert “Bob” Dapolito, 55, and Jessica Dapolito, 42, died Monday in a murder-suicide at their home on Hovey Road, according to Maine State Police.

Robert Dapolito shot Jessica and then himself, the state police new release said Tuesday.

The two were not married but were domestic partners, according to state police spokeswoman Katharine England.

Troopers from Troop C received a call Monday to check the well-being of an individual on Hovey Road in New Sharon.A trooper, accompanied by a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy, discovered their bodies, England said.

Following post-mortem examinations Tuesday morning, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined the incident was a domestic violence homicide-suicide.

Technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team completed processing the crime scene Monday evening.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit-South continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Jessica Dapolito was from Biddeford and graduated from Biddeford High School, according to information on her Facebook page.

Bob Dapolito went to Telstar High School in Bethel and studied at the University of Maine at Farmington, according to his Facebook page.

