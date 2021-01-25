PHILLIPS — Students in grades kindergarten through fourth grade at Phillips Elementary School are learning remotely through Friday of this week because of a coronavirus case.
An individual associated with the school recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted Friday on Maine School Administrative District 58’s website.
School administration and nursing staff completed contact tracing and staff members and students who may have been in close contact were notified.
Students are expected to return the classroom Monday, Feb. 1.
