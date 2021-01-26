LEWISTON — Auburn Savings recently donated $1,000 to the Lewiston/Auburn Veterans Council.

The money contributed toward a $6,500 goal to build a Vietnam veterans memorial in Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Auburn Savings President and CEO Bill Tracy presented Charlie Paul, L/A Veterans Council member and spokesperson for the project, with the gift.

Paul spearheaded the project after observing the community did not have a memorial dedicated to those who served in the Vietnam War. He hopes to reach his goal and have the monument created and established in time for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 2021.

Auburn Savings supports L/A Veterans Council and the work it is doing to educate and engage the public and honor all veterans and their families in the community. Donations can be made at both Auburn Savings locations.

