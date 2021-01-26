Many family relationships are being strained in a polarized political nation. Braver Angels Alliance of Northern New England (BA NNE), a local chapter of the national Braver Angels organization, will offer its “Families & Politics” workshop in a free, online event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Participants will learn to preserve family bonds while still being true to values and political beliefs by:

● gaining insight into why family differences over politics are uniquely challenging;

● identifying common roles that family members play in political conversation; and

● learning skills for handling family political differences in a constructive way.

The skills demonstrated are based on family dynamics, but are also applicable to challenging political conversations with friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Braver Angels is nationwide, secular, bi-partisan, nonprofit organization of volunteers that has been working to bridge the partisan divide since 2017 with facilitated bi-partisan workshops, presentations, debates and film discussions on the important political topics of the day.

At the foundation of Braver Angels’ work is the pledge that participants are not trying to persuade others to change their minds, but rather to understand and share diverse perspectives in a civil and constructive manner.

Space is limited for the free workshop, and registration is required. For more information and a link to the registration site, visit Find an Event on the Braver Angels website: braverangels.org.