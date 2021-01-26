Virtual Veteran Town Hall to explain vaccine efforts

AUGUSTA — A Virtual Veteran Town Hall will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, hosted by the VA Maine Healthcare System, to explain the latest COVID-19 vaccine and efforts being planned to administer the vaccine.

Those who join via Adobe Connect will have the ability to type in questions live during the town hall. If joining by phone, the audience will only be able to listen. Those who plan to join by phone should email questions in advance to [email protected]

Join by using the web address or call by phone at va-eerc-ees.adobeconnect.com/rsle33crqquu or 1-800-767-1750; code, 11234#.

St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, to meet

RUMFORD — St. Timothy’s Circle 504, Daughters of Isabella, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at Holy Savior Parish Hall.

Due to the pandemic, food and drink will not be provided. Members are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Two 25-year plus members are Pierrette Gagnon, 44 years, and Kathleen Lawler, 30 years.

Maine CASA to hold volunteer online training

AUGUSTA — The Maine Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program is holding its spring training for volunteer advocates on Tuesday to Friday, March 23 to 26. The online training is free and designed to prepare attendees for certification as volunteer guardians ad litem in the Maine District Courts.

Maine CASAs are community volunteers appointed to serve as guardians ad litem for children who are involved in child protection cases. The foundation of the CASA’s work is learning about the case, then advising the court what the CASA believes is in the child’s best interest.

Those interested in training must complete an application and, if invited to participate, must also complete criminal and child protection services background checks. For more information, contact Maine CASA Legal Services Advisor Darren Defoe at 207-213-2864 or [email protected]

Food drive raises funds for 65,000 meals

AUBURN — The Maine Democratic Party Virtual Food Drive to support the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine had raised enough funds to provide nearly 65,000 meals. The organization had originally set a goal to provide 16,000 meals across the state, but twice raised it due to support from Democrats.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank is an organization dedicated to eliminating hunger in Maine by improving access to nutritious food for Mainers in need. The announcement represents the close of the party’s food drive.

The Good Shepherd Food Bank partners with more than 500 local organizations across the state. In 2019, they distributed 25 million meals through their network of local partner agencies.

