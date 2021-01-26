Dental scholarship goes to Lewiston HS graduate

MANCHESTER — A local graduate was selected to receive the 2020 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation.

Christian Labonte, a graduate of Lewiston High School who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, was one of 21 students selected for the scholarship.

Each of the students was awarded $2,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be a resident of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school and be enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

Labonte is the son of Mark and Lisa-Marie Labonte of Lewiston.

For more information about the MDA, go to medental.org.

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester, including Billie Rogers, anthropology and georgraphy major from Avon.

BRISTOL, R.I. — Area students have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University: Courtney Caouette of Greene, Christine Chasse of Lewiston, Emma Feagin of Readfield, Garrett McLaughlin of South Paris and Delaney Meserve of Waterford.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher are placed on the list that semester.

NEWTON, Mass. — Area Lasell University students were recently named to the fall 2020 dean’s list for strong academic performance, with a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher: Emily Anderson of Lisbon Falls, Sarah Walton of Mechanic Falls, Said Ali of Lewiston, Alexis Gatto of Auburn, Wyatt Edwards of Gray, Kiara Fournier of Auburn, Iva Willis of New Vineyard, and Riley Silvia of Raymond.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield College has recognized area dean’s list students for the 2020 fall semester:

Cody Gullikson of Denmark, primary major of accounting.

Giles Paradie of Auburn, primary major of business management.

Russell Allen of Auburn, primary major of health science and pre-physical therapy.

Kaitlyn Plummer of Naples, primary major of health science/occupational therapy.

Grace Condon of Brownfield, primary major of health science/pre-physician assistant.

Madison McIntyre of Bridgton, primary major of health science/pre-physician assistant.

Stephen Brousseau 0f Durham, primary major of sport management.

The criteria for selection to the list are as follows: The student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades; the student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term; and the student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.50 for the term.

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dean College has announced area students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Adam Canfield of Fryeburg, Elisha Lesure of Bowdoinham, Makenzie Margerison of Durham, Sarah Tajonera and Emily Thompson of New Gloucester.

FRANKLIN, Mass. — Dean College has announced that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has achieved the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

BIDDEFORD — Isabelle Brindley of New Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.