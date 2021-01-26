SOUTH PARIS — The Norway-Paris Paris Fish and Game is sponsoring an NRA “Refuse to be a Victim” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Norway-Paris Fish and Game Clubhouse, 744 Buckfield Road. The cost is $5 for club members and $10 for nonmembers.

NRA’s Refuse to be a Victim program teaches the tips and techniques needed to be alerted to dangerous situations and to avoid criminal confrontation. The program is a seminar that will help improve personal safety strategies and provide information to apply in every area of life.

Topics will include the psychology of criminal predators, mental preparedness, physical security, home security, automobile security, travel, technological security and personal protection devices.

Participants will receive the NRA Refuse to be a Victim handbook, which contains all the topics discussed during the seminar.

To register, contact Deb Schilling at [email protected] Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited.

