LIVERMORE – Robert L. Phair Jr. of Livermore, died Jan. 18, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston from injuries sustained in an automobile accident that occurred on Jan. 4, 2021.

Bobby, as his close friends knew him, was born on August 22, 1956, in Augusta. He was a talented woodworker, furniture maker, carpenter, mechanic and a true jack-of-all-trades. An incredibly creative and artistic man, who often made coloring books for children in his family. Bobby enjoyed prospecting, gardening, tinkering on projects and helping others. He loved spending time with his wife and dogs. Famous for his sense of humor, always joking and pulling pranks, he lived to laugh.

He is survived by his two children, Jennifer Phair of Bartlett, N.H. and Jeremy Phair and wife Joy of Madison, N.H.; two grandchildren, Seth Phair and Spanner Phair; and four stepchildren. Bobby also leaves behind his five beloved dogs, Molly, Oz, Rambo, Coco, and Max. Additional close family members include his mother, Patricia Shaw; and many brothers and sisters, Hope Dustin, Kathleen Theriault, Donna Cloutier, Diana Phair, Rachel Boswell, Rosemary Meeks, William Phair, Anthony Phair, Timothy Phair, Roger Phair and Patrick Phair.

Bobby was predeceased by his beloved wife of 26 years, Marie Ann Phair; his father, Robert L. Phair Sr.; and his sister, Sheila Elkins. He is also joining two loyal and well missed dogs, Ty Ty and Sam.

Bobby Phair will be laid to rest with his father in Jay, in the summer of 2021 with a celebration of life following.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter,

1389 Bridgton Rd,

Fryeburg, ME 04037

or to a go fund me account

https://gf.me/u/y99wkn.