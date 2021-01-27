REGION — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a free, online nutrition series for families in Washington, Hancock, Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties from 3:30–4:30 p.m. starting Feb. 11 and continuing each Thursday through April 1.

“Create Family Meals” will include healthy recipes and tips for making healthy meal choices. Participants who join four or more classes will receive a gift bag with cooking supplies and a cookbook.

The classes are free; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the program webpage, https://extension.umaine.edu/washington/create-family-meals/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.255.3345 or [email protected]

