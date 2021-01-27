Each February for more than a decade, Freeport has celebrated its culinary scene with the Flavors of Freeport, a weekend full of tastings, classes, demonstrations, workshops and topped it off with a dance party. Due to Covid-19, those traditions are on hold until 2022. Instead, Visit Freeport has created two new ways to celebrate our culinary community and encourage investment in area businesses throughout February. This year’s Flavors of Freeport even comes with a chance at a $1,000 cash prize from Visit Freeport and Kennebec Savings Bank. Freeport Foodie Lotto game cards are available at the Visit Freeport Information Center, from any participating business, or for download at visitfreeeport.com. Game play starts on Monday, Feb. 1, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 28.

With Freeport Foodie Lotto, participants use a free game card and collect game pieces from participating business when they spend $10 or more. More than two dozen businesses and organizations are taking part either through in-person dining & shopping, curbside pick-up, or online ordering with shipping. The center square on the Freeport Foodie Lotto game board is earned by making a $10 or more donation to Freeport Community Services (FCS). Since 1974, FCS has been meeting the emergent needs of Freeport and Pownal through a Food Pantry, as well as other food, fuel, and emergency aid programs. At the end of the month, participants turn in their game cards and are entered to win the $1,000 cash prize or gift cards from Chilton Furniture, Casco Bay Cutlery & Kitchenware and Rustic Arrow. The drawing will be held in mid-March.

February is also going to be the perfect time to revisit your favorite restaurants for dine-in and take-out specials that include hyper-local ingredients. “Freeport On The Menu” highlights not only the dining scene, but also the vibrant maker, agriculture, and aquaculture community in the region. You can spend an entire day eating your way around town and noshing limited edition menu items. Kickstart your day with a Maine Maple Latte from Coffee by Design. At lunch try a Petrillo’s Winter Pizza with Winter Hill Farm’s Bradbury Mountain Blue Cheese. The Broad Arrow Tavern at the Harraseeket Inn has a Brick Oven Baked Pineland Farm Meatloaf perfect for a hearty dinner. For the perfect before bed treat, pick up some Wilbur’s of Maine truffles made with bitters from Vena’s Fizz House. All featured menu items are listed online at visitfreeport.com as well as inside the Freeport Foodie Lotto game card.

For more information about Flavors of Freeport, visit visitfreeport.com.

