100 Years Ago: 1921

The big social event before Lent, the annual Charity Ball for the members of the CMG Hospital, will be held at City Hall on Tuesday evening, Feb. 1. The ball is under the management of the Ways and Means Committee which includes Mrs. Linwood S. Durgin, Mrs. W.H. Whittum, Mrs. W.R. Whitehorne, Mrs. George W. Lane, Jr, Mrs. B.G.W.R. Cushman and Mrs. J.W. Robinson. The music will be a great attraction and will be under the direction of Charles Perry, who will have an augmented orchestra. There will be several features. including a trio, Marguerite Rurke Girouard, violinist; Mrs. C. Harry Wilson, cellist; and Frances Turgeon Wiggins, pianist.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Joseph Perham, South Paris, entertained the Couples Club of the First Congregational Church, South Paris, Monday night, with a program of ‘Maine stories, songs, and colored slides. He was introduced to the club members

by the newly elected president, Erwin E. Lary.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The featured artist for January at the Oxford Hills Information and Business Center is Pamela Teckla-White, a resident of Damariscotta, who was raised in the Lewiston/Auburn area. In 1990, she enrolled in water color studies with local artist Lee Bean. Her paintings capture her love of the outdoors in a variety of ways, including seascapes, or gardens and weathered barns.‘ Her watercolors have won recognition throughout Maine and have been featured at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, the Livermore Falls Gallery and Community Concepts in Paris.

