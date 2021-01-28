TURNER – Randall J. Gallant, 61, of 2021 Auburn Rd., Turner, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on June 17, 1959, he was the son of Aubin and Marion Purington Gallant Jr.Educated in local schools, he worked as a stitcher at Supreme Slipper for many years, and later worked at Executive Communications. Randall was always very good working with his hands, especially working with leather, and enjoyed making things for family and friends. Survivors include his longtime companion and best friend, Rose A. Edwards of Turner; a son, Nicholas Gallant and wife Tara of Auburn, a daughter, Lianne and husband Derrick Leblond of Lewiston, a stepdaughter, Cecile Plourde of Lewiston; a sister, Josie and husband Phil Frost of Wilton, a brother, Scott and wife Sue of Lewiston; and eight grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Cathleen Duchette and Charlene Gallant, and a step-son-in-law, George Plourde Jr.Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home on Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. Interment services will be private, St. Peter’s Cemetery.Donations and condolences may be found at http://www.albert-burpee.comDonations may be made in his memory to the:American HeartAssociation51 US Route 1, Suite MScarborough, ME 04074