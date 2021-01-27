LEWISTON — The Center for Wisdom’s Women invites all French-speaking women to join the community French conversation group now meeting remotely on Zoom at 5 p.m. every Wednesday.

It is intended to be a (remote) gathering space for women to speak French together, and through doing so, share topics related to womanhood, culture, family and self.

Driving the formation of this new group is a recognition that meaningful things happen when diverse groups of women gather. Efforts to create the group reflect the belief that sharing time together and connecting through the French language are ways of bringing people together, with both shared and differing experiences and histories, living in Lewiston and beyond. It is intended to be a comfortable, inclusive and empowering space for women from many different walks of life.

The community group is facilitated by Hannah McKenzie, a student at Bates College. It is free, but donations are encouraged to support The Center for Wisdom’s Women, P.O. Box 1016, Lewiston, ME 04240 or donate on the center’s website below.

To join the group or to ask questions, email [email protected] For more information, call 207-513-3922, go to wisdomswomen.org or Facebook, The Center for Wisdom’s Women.