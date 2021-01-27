I would like to respond to Mary Jones’ Jan. 20 letter. She emphasizes the “power of the word,” but overlooks how that power was misused by our former president.

He called reporters “enemies of the people.” He called a peaceful Black protester a “son of a bitch.” After the racist Charlotte “rally” resulting in the murder of one of the protesters, he said there were “good people on both sides.”

He called the 2016 election invalid because he failed to win the popular vote. He told the racist Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” He called the 2020 election a steal repeatedly and angrily, without a shred of proof.

He told his rally of Proud Boys and Oath Keepers they had to fight to save democracy. He was totally silent while the domestic terrorists stormed through the House and Senate, demolishing property and stealing vital documents in their hunt for living targets, resulting in a death toll of five people.

He finally criticized the violence and returned immediately to his “fight and steal” themes in speeches — except the ones on tape, so his handlers could keep him on script.

I suggest Mary Jones imagine how charitable she would feel if Barack Obama had incited a deadly riot in an attempt to stop Trump’s election in 2016.

She would be calling for Obama’s hide. And Fox News, QAnon, and whatever other right-wing outlets would be pushing that narrative every hour.

Now she wants to end the divisiveness. How about after justice is served?

Don Prince, Turner