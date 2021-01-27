LIVERMORE FALLS — A firefighter injured his leg during a fire that destroyed a duplex, multi-story house at 95 Park St. on Tuesday night and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Fire Chief Edward Hastings IV said Wednesday.

The cause is under investigation, he said. The injured firefighter’s injury was minor and he was treated and released from Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, Hastings said.

State fire investigators Jeremy Damren, Kenneth MacMaster, Chris Stanfield and Sgt. Joel Davis of the Office of the State Fire Marshal were on the scene Wednesday to determine the cause. Damren and MacMaster also responded to the site Tuesday for the fire reported at 10:04 p.m.

An excavator operated by Adam Castonguay of Jean Castonguay Logging and Excavation in Livermore Falls moved the charred debris to make sure the fire was out Wednesday morning.

When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames. The main concern was making sure the fire didn’t spread to a neighboring house at 97 Park St., which was about 15 to 20 feet from the fire, he said.

The building was supposed to be vacant but people had been seen previously going in it, he said. The building collapsed during the blaze and the 34-year-old Livermore Falls firefighter was injured.

More than 30 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Farmington, Fayette and Wilton responded to battle the blaze. Livermore Falls and Jay police assisted with traffic control. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on site.

The rental house and property is owned by Mark Larson of Auburn. The property is valued by the town at $67,500 with $57,100 for the house. It was not immediately known Wednesday if the property was insured.

Firefighters cleared the scene at about 3 a.m. Wednesday and responded later in the morning.

« Previous

filed under: