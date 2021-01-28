LEWISTON — Kora Shriners held their annual election and installation of officers on Jan. 8, and elected Brent Tanguay of Lewiston to serve as Kora’s potentate for 2021.

In a COVID-19-compliant ceremony, Tanguay was installed as many Kora nobles, family and friends watched via Zoom.

“It is a tremendous honor to serve as Kora’s potentate for 2021,” stated Tanguay. He added, “I anxiously await for the time when Kora’s nobles will be able to be safely back interacting with the public, especially performing in so many hometown parades.”

Shriners, well known for their fun, have as their principle purpose support of the 22 Shriners Hospitals for Children. Tanguay will oversee all operations of Kora Shrine for the year, including several major events in southern Maine, most notably the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl, with proceeds going to the hospitals in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts, and the annual FEZtival of Trees in November, which supports the operation of the organization.

The Kora Shrine Center building, 11 Sabattus St., is on the National Historic Register and is a focal point of the downtown area of Lewiston.

“’Having Fun in ’21′ is the slogan I have chosen for Kora this year. There is no organization that I know that has more fun while doing such important work to support the children that need the services of our hospitals,” said Tanguay. Shrine leadership includes the active involvement of the potentate’s spouse. Tanguay will be accompanied by his wife Karen throughout the year.

Also installed were Robert McKinley of Mechanic Falls, chief rabban; James Bennett, Biddeford, assistant rabban; Paul Gardner, Gray, high priest and prophet; Mike Zubiate of Lewiston, oriental guide; Barry Gates of Turner, treasurer; John Knox of Windham, recorder; Barry Irish of Windham, second ceremonial master; Ryan Sherman of Wales, marshal; Frank Welch of Minot, captain of the guard; Ben Weisner of Auburn, outer guard; James Henneman of Gray, director; and James Thibodeau of Sabbattus, chaplain. Barry Gates performed the installation services.

Lewiston is host to the Kora Shrine Center, which serves the 1,600 Kora nobles from all over southern and western Maine. Visit korashriners.org for more information.