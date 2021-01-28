RUMFORD – Mrs. Arlene E. Blouin, 88, died Monday Jan. 25, 2021 at the Rumford Community Home where she has resided for the past three years.

Born in Bethel on March 27, 1932, she was the daughter of Olive Tibbetts. Arlene was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. She owned and operated Arlene’s Beauty shop in Rumford for many years. She loved gardening, painting, watching the birds and playing scrabble.

Arlene was married in Rumford on Nov. 28, 1953 to Arthur Blouin who survives of Rumford.

Survivors include her daughters, Laura Qualey and husband Joseph of Oakland, Melanie Cyr of Roxbury, Andrea Howard and husband Stephen of Portsmouth, N.H., Jessica Patterson and husband Duane of Rochester, N.H., sons, Steven Blouin of Rumford and Michael Blouin and wife Kelly of Dixfield; 10 grandchildren; four great- grandchildren; a sister Irene Webster of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Roger and a sister, Judy.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online register book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, Maine.

