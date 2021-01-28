NEW GLOUCESTER – Normand R. Bosse died Jan. 25, 2021. He was born June 27, 1949 in Lewiston, the son of Gerard and Muriel Bosse. In the last years of his working life, he was a manager for C.N. Brown.It was his love of cooking though, that dominated most of his life, including owning a small sandwich shop, cooking at various nursing homes and 14 years working at Pineland in New Gloucester. He said his favorite job was unpaid. It was cooking for family and friends.He is survived by daughter Diane and son Daniel Bosse of Auburn; granddaughters, Dani of Buxton and Lily of Auburn; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Julie Bosse of Lewiston; nephew Nicholas and his family in Texas; his life-partner and husband of 34 years Laurice (Larry) Smith and their beloved home Nirvana Park in New Gloucester. Memorial donationsmay be made to:New GloucesterFire & Rescue385 Intervale Rd.New Gloucester, ME 04260

