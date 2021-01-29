Lasell



NEW VINEYARD — Iva Willis of New Vineyard was named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts. Willis was named to the Dean’s List for their academic performance in the fall semester. Students who receive this honor have completed at least 12 credits as a full-time student and have achieved a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC (01/20/2021)– More than 2,300 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester, including Billie Rogers a Anthropology and Geography major from Avon.

filed under: