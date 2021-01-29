LEWISTON – Carol S. Kypta, 82, peacefully died on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.Carol was born August 20, 1938 in North Dakota and moved to Lewiston in 1975. She retired from TD Bank. During her retirement years she volunteered at CMMC and the Dempsey Center.Carol was small in stature, but had a big heart, smile and sprit for life. Carol and her husband, Alfred, enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing and canoeing. At the age of 64 she joined her eldest grandson in celebrating his high school graduation by skydiving – she said it was the best thrill of her life. She celebrated her 79th birthday with her youngest daughter in a hot air balloon over the twin cities, again an adventure of the utmost highest. Survived by loving husband, Alfred Kypta; daughters, Patricia (Mrs. Clement) LeMieux, of Lewiston and Tamra (Mrs. Ronald) Pierce of St.Petersurg Fla.; daughter-in-law, Pricilla Thoreson (wife of son, Eric), of Withrop; five beloved grandchildren, Ian LeMieux (wife Victoria) and Kyla LeMieux-Alexander (husband Rich), Eileen Thoreson-Coleman (husband John) and Chase and Jessica Pierce; four cherished great-grandchildren, Lane and Cote Alexander, Ivy and Theo LeMieux; and brother, Doug Sutherland of California. Preceded by sons, J. Eric Thoreson (2020) and Scott D. Thoreson (1994).The family wants to thank all the wonderful staff of Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn for their years of care and compassion provided to Carol and her family. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements by Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston. Condolences may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be madein Carol’s name toBolster Heights Resident’s Activity Fundc/o Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility26 Bolster St.Auburn, ME 04210