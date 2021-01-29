NEW GLOUCESTER – Mary O. Libby, passed away Jan. 25, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center with her daughter Michelle by her side.

Mary was born Nov. 15, 1948 to Clyde and Laura Libby. Mary was infected with polio when she was 4. Even handicapped with one arm, she didn’t let that get in her way. Whether it was playing softball in school or picking potatoes during harvest.

She grew up in Greene and Presque Isle. Mary graduated from Presque Isle High School in 1968. Also in 1968 she married Perry Drost. They had two children, Michael and Michelle.

Later divorced and remarried to Charles Libby in 1978. She had another daughter, Charlene Libby. Mary was widowed and did not marry again.

She was an avid crafter and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. She also loved taking care of her various plants.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Michelle Morgan and husband Richard; five grandchildren, Rebecca Morgan, Edward Scott, Avery McAllister, Maegan Morgan and Melanie Morgan; four sisters, Doris Wagner, Edie Duprey, Flossie Obie and Gail Libby, one brother, Joe Libby; and her longtime friend, David Clukey.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Libby; her son, Michael Drost and daughter, Charlene Libby; a sister, Marilyn Ward and two brothers, Lauren Libby and Dwane Libby.

Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, donations for funeral costs may be sent to

Morgan Family,

75 Range Rd.,

New Gloucester, ME 04260.