AUBURN – Born Debra Marie Louise Kiekbusch in Saginaw, Mich. on July 17, 1956 to her parents, William Gerald Kiekbusch and Donna Mae Kiekbusch, both of whom have preceded her in death. Debbie passed into the arms of her Savior on Jan. 22, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.

She is survived by her sister, Pamela Sherry (husband Steve Sherry) of Stuart, Fla., her brother, William James “Jim” Kiekbusch of Phoenix; her cousin, Janet Hecht of Livonia, Mich.; her son, Jason Reblin (wife Crystal Reblin) and her grandchildren Alexander Reblin and Maximillian Reblin of Lewiston; her son, Mikel Reblin and her grandchild Joey Bennett of Keller, Texas. She was also survived by many loving nieces; brothers- and sisters-in-law; and friends as dear to her as family.

A member of the Court Street Baptist Church in Auburn, Debbie was a faithful servant of the Lord and was loved by many within her congregation. She enjoyed participating wherever she could as her health allowed and took great pride even in the smallest of contributions that she could make. Even in her most trying times, Debbie found strength in the Lord.

Debbie held many jobs over the years, sometimes three at a time, but was most proud of the time she spent at Bath Iron Works where she assisted the efforts to build the ships for our Navy.

While proud of her work at BIW, above all the other jobs, she loved being a mother and grandmother the most. She did all that she could and found it deep within her to give even more so that her children would have a happy home, food in their bellies, and laughter in the air. When she became a grandmother, her heart and joy grew even further, where some of her best times were spent with those boys she loved so much.

Her sense of compassion and love for others went far out into the world where so many people look back on her child-like joy with admiration. Everyone will remember her laugh, and just as keenly recall her affection for frogs, music, and chocolate!