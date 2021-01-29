SOUTH PARIS – Richard Sherman Colby, 88, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021 in the comfort of his home. He was born on June 2, 1932 to Sherman A. and Ruth (Wolfe) Colby in Paris.

Richard attended Lincoln School on Paris Hill and graduated from Paris High School. Born into farming, he grew to love the way of life and the values it instilled in him by the great example of his father. Save only an interruption of six years, when he traveled the world proudly serving in the United States Navy, he raised a family and continued farming until 1975.

He then entered a career of property management for Christian schools and colleges. He began this career with the Bible Speaks in Lenox, Mass. After 11 years he moved to The Greater Grace World Outreach in Baltimore to then retire back to the family farm in 2002, where he enjoyed life as a gentleman farmer and to care for his ailing wife, Irene Mae Millett until her death in 2009.

He is survived by a sister, Ethelyn Chambers of South Paris; children, Paul and wife Bonnie Colby of Buckfield, Debbie and husband Mark Martel of South Paris and Faith Walker and husband George Prevendoski of Albany, N.Y.; grandchildren, Gary Marston, Maria Vaillancourt, Riley Colby, Jenni Bolduc, Sarah Colby, Derrick Martel, Elaine Clark, Ellen Herrick, Kathryn Prevendoski and Samantha Prevendoski; 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and further blessed by close friends, Brian and Polly Hill and Ken and Wendy Gee all of Maryland.

He was predeceased by his parents, Sherman and Ruth; his wife, Irene; a son, Dana and daughter, Paula; a grandson, Travis Colby; and his sister, Jean Ryder.

The family would like to express their great appreciation and gratitude to the caregivers from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice who selflessly provided kindness and tenderness in their care of Richard.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. ﻿

In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may

be made to

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240