To the Editor:
I enjoyed reading reporter Andrea Swiedom’s piece “The County Clock: Nuisance or Nostalgia” (Franklin Journal, Jan. 15, 2021). In Andrea’s nicely written piece, we’re reminded that here in Franklin County, thanks to some dedicated people, there are still a few working parts tucked away in our county heritage that continue to operate the old fashioned way.
Rob Rogers
Chesterville
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Farmington Harness Horsemen present scholarships
-
Horoscope
ARIES: Live in the moment
-
Dr. Roach
Beta blockers, ACE inhibitors can elevate potassium levels
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
The Land of Dreams/ An introduction