FARMINGTON — Dave Poulin of Jay won the best overall category in the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s “Deck the Halls” contest this year. He donated his $100 prize back to United Way, saying he didn’t enter for the prize money. An employee of Androscoggin Mill, Poulin said Christmas decorating is his passion.

Participants signed up online for the contest. Categories included Best Lights, winner, Daigle residence in Jay; Best Decorations, winner, Knight residence in Phillips; and Best Overall, Poulin.

Poulin’s father, Raymond, started making his own life-sized character cutouts in 1967, constructing Santa, his sleigh and reindeer as one of his first. Forty-plus years later, his son still incorporates them into his Christmas displays each year. After his father died, Poulin decided to continue the tradition, adding a Christmas image to his yard of lights and decorations each year.

This year Poulin had 14,465 bright colorful lights and a dozen handmade cutouts as part of his front yard holiday display. The new cutout this year was Frosty the Snowman; 2019, Charlie Brown with Snoopy and his Doghouse; and 2018, the Grinch and Max.

Poulin starts decorating the day after Halloween and has all his lights and decorations ready the day after Thanksgiving. He leaves them up until New Year’s Day.

He lives with his partner, Celine Donahue, at 30 Lavoie St. in Jay and invites all to see his decorated yard and share the holiday spirit next year.

To learn more about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area programs, events or initiatives, visit uwtva.org or facebook.com/uwtva, call 207-778-5048, or visit 218 Fairbanks Road, Farmington.