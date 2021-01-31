AUBURN – Lucienne I. Samson, 91, formerly of Robitaille Circle, Lewiston, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Schooner Estates in Auburn.

Born in Lewiston on Sept. 11, 1929, she was the daughter of Lucien and Yvonne Michaud Samson. Having been educated in Auburn Schools, she was employed for several years by Raytheon and then worked as a medical clerk for Dentist Raymond until his retirement and for the CMMC radiology department in a similar capacity until her own retirement.

As most of her family and friends will agree, Lucienne was fiercely independent, and lived her life on her own terms. Yet she tirelessly devoted many hours to helping relatives and friends who needed a hand.

She particularly enjoyed outings with friends which included dining at local restaurants and visiting various out of town attractions.

A member of Ss. Peter and Paul Basilica, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Claire Samson Fasulo and her husband Raymond of Poland and Jean Samson of Buckfield; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; and close friends.

The youngest member of her immediate family, she was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Cecile, Reginald and Roger.

Graveside services will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery later this year.

Condolences may be found online at http://www. albert.burpee.com.

Donations may be made in Lucienne’s memory to the

Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.

