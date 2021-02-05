WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Jan 26
Men’s High Game scratch: Stephen Adams 223, Jagger Bullen 211, Jeff Fournier 201
Mens High Series scratch: Stephen Adams 558, Wayne Doyen 534, Tony White 517
Mens High Game handicap: Jagger Bullen 261. Stephen Adams 259. Frank Cushman 254
Mens High Series handicap: CJ Bullen 703. Frank Cushman 673. Stephen Adams 667
Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 181, Peggy Needham 180, Cleo Barker 156.
Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 513. Cathy Walton 458, Mariah Barden 418
Women’s High Game handicap: Cathy Walton 228 Cleo Barker 238, Jenna Bullen 229
Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 660. Cathy Walton 659, Jenna Bullen 644.
Wednesday Night Ladies week of January 27
Teams: Designs by Darlene 105-55, Just One More 97-63, Mines in the Gutter 90-70 Team #4 90-70, Bowling Belles 88-72
Games: Lynn Chellis 167, Kay Seefeldt 152, Lisa Dube 146, Carol North 142, Kelly Couture 133, Katie Dube 131, Gayle Donahue 117: Jackie Willett 115
Series: Lynn Chellis 445, Kay Seefeldt 435, Lisa Dube 402, Kelly Couture 377 Carol North 360, Gayle Donahue 334, Katie Dube 330, Trish Davis 301.
