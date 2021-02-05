To the Editor:

Congratulations and thank you to Franklin Memorial Hospital for a speedy and smooth organization.

Getting our vaccinations was a breeze.

We entered the front door where we were greeted by people, who took us to another person, who guided us to another person, who guided us to another person. We were never alone, never without help, never without someone to answer our questions.

Thank you to the nurses, the volunteers, and the doctors, who made themselves available through out this whole process.

You all made us feel safe and cared for.

Thank you all for a job well done.

Martha (Marti) Fleishman

Farmington

filed under: