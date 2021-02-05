To the Editor:
Congratulations and thank you to Franklin Memorial Hospital for a speedy and smooth organization.
Getting our vaccinations was a breeze.
We entered the front door where we were greeted by people, who took us to another person, who guided us to another person, who guided us to another person. We were never alone, never without help, never without someone to answer our questions.
Thank you to the nurses, the volunteers, and the doctors, who made themselves available through out this whole process.
You all made us feel safe and cared for.
Thank you all for a job well done.
Martha (Marti) Fleishman
Farmington
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Scrappy Chef: From Scrappy’s Appliance Graveyard -The Dutch Oven
-
The Rangeley Highlander
First Ever Mooselookmeguntic Salmon Derby this June
-
Arts & Entertainment
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
-
Maine
Maine ban on funding religious tuition goes to U.S. Supreme Court
-
Maine
Agreement in place for ending court oversight of mental health services