JAY — Spruce Mountain Middle School students will be transitioning to fully remote learning until after the February break, according to Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert in a letter sent Sunday night.

A staff person at the middle school has been found to be positive with COVID-19 and those who have been in close contact during the infectious period are being notified, Albert’s letter read. The individual and any contacts will follow all CDC guidelines and will only return to school after the guidelines have been met, the letter continued.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Spruce Mountain Middle School and only Spruce Mountain Middle School will go fully remote until we return from February vacation,” Albert wrote. “All non-remote teachers will be allowed one day to prepare for going fully remote if they need it. Classes will start up either this Monday, Feb. 8 or Tuesday, Feb. 9 for all remote learning.”

Parents and students should check their teachers’ Google classroom to be prepared, he noted.

“All other schools in the district will continue to follow the hybrid schedule. If we receive further updates from the Maine CDC we will share them with you,” Albert wrote.

Other schools in RSU 73 include the primary school in Livermore and the elementary and high schools in Jay. The district includes students from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls.

