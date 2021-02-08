Farmington Board Of Selectmen Agenda 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9

***The meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video, and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ and/or calling 778-5874***

Item 1: Pledge of Allegiance

Item 2: To confirm the appointment of Kenneth A. Charles as Chief of Police

Item 3: To consider a request to include a resolution to take action on climate pollution on the 2021 Annual Town Meeting Warrant

Item 4: To consider the application of David Ballard to serve a one-year term as an alternate member on the Zoning Board

Item 5: To approve the minutes of Feb. 4

Item 6: To discuss other business

« Previous

Next »

filed under: