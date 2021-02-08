FARMINGTON – A veteran Franklin County sheriff’s detective is set to become the Farmington police chief.

Kenneth “Ken” Charles, 50, of Farmington was the unanimous choice of the search committee, Town Manager Richard Davis said in an email Monday.

Charles will replace Chief Jack Peck Jr. of Wilton who retired after 31 years with the department, 10 of those as chief, in November 2020 to become assistant director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

Four out of 13 applicants were interviewed over two nights, Davis said. Besides Charles, the committee interviewed two internal candidates and one from out of state via Zoom. All other candidates were from out of state.

Selectmen discussed the search process in executive session last week and were “pleased” with the outcome, Davis said.

Selectmen will confirm Charles’ appointment at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the downstairs meeting room at the Town Office. Physical space is limited because of COVID-19.

Charles has been with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. He will start at the Farmington Police Department on Monday.

He will have to complete a six-month probationary period, Davis said. His starting salary is $70,000.

“I am confident that the committee has made the right choice, and so are the selectmen,” Davis wrote.

Charles was promoted from corporal to detective in June 2013. At the time, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Charles and his brother Steve Charles who was also promoted to detective, “have incredible instincts and conducted top-notch investigations over the years.”

Kenneth Charles was named Deputy of the Year in February 2014.

“He first worked in hospital administration, including six years at Franklin Memorial Hospital where he became director of medical information. While his job was a good experience, in 2002 he became interested in switching careers and there was an open position at the Sheriff’s Office, which he successfully applied for,” according to a Morning Sentinel article in 2014.

The Charles brothers’ father, the late Malcolm Charles, was also in law enforcement. Their older brother, Eric, is deputy police chief at Roanoke Police Department in Virginia.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties recognized Charles with the 2019 Annual Community Champion of Children Award.

Serving on the police chief search committee were Davis, District Attorney Andrew Robinson, former Farmington patrol officer and former Sanford Police Chief Tom Jones, Selectmen Matthew Smith and Michael Fogg, University of Maine at Farmington President Edward Serna, pastor/banker Ryan Goding, Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox, retired Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director John Rogers and resident Pamela Poisson.

The Select Board’s meeting will be conducted through remote access by telephonic, video and electronic means. The public may attend by viewing the livestream at http://mtbluetv.org/program-live-stream-farmington-selectmen.html or

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MBTV11/ ,or calling 778-5874.

