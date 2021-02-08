REGION — Don’t miss out this Wednesday, February 10! United Way is having a Valentine’s Pop-Up Auction. This one-day Facebook auction features great gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Examples include: $100 gift certificate to Jordan Lumber in Kingfield for that ‘Honey Do’ list; beautiful jewelry from Pearls in the Pines in Livermore Falls; baked goods and wellness products from the newly opened business The Cabin; ‘dinner and a movie’ packages including dinner at the Homestead in Farmington and movie passes to Narrow Gauge Cinemas; and much more!

Check out www.facebook.com/uwtva and don’t miss out on the fun, good deals, and a way to support your community!

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and build a strong and healthy community. Every dollar and hour are appreciated, so please consider helping United Way help others by making a tax-deductible charitable contribution. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.or g or call 778-5048. Be sure to follow United Way on Facebook to be kept up to speed on upcoming programs and initiatives (www.facebook.com/uwtva).

