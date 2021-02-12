REGION — New Ventures Maine (NVME) has created a series of ten dynamic, online workshops to help entrepreneurs understand and manage the many components of starting and growing their small business. This series is intended for individuals exploring new business ideas and is also appropriate for established businesses looking to push forward a new strategy.

Karleen Andrews, Business Advisor and Microenterprise Specialist with NVME announced the Business Success Series is being offered at two different times over the course of the next four months-one during the day and one in the evening. The daytime series will be offered from 12pm-1pm on Thursdays, February 11 to April 8. The evening series will be offered from 6pm-7pm on Tuesdays, February 9 to April 13.

Workshops in the series cover topics including introduction to self-employment, values + mission, marketing strategy, getting your business online, pricing strategies, bookkeeping solutions, projecting cash flow, understanding your business financials, Quickbooks, and tax readiness for the self-employed.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to review the list of workshops in the series and choose the ones that meet their individual and specific needs. Each workshop is designed to provide concrete tools and resources to break down next steps into manageable tasks.

“Being self-employed requires ongoing learning. The pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for budding entrepreneurs and established businesses, both big and small. Entrepreneurs who engage in continuous learning are proven to be more resilient. This is the time to pause and assess what is working and what is not,” Karin Petrin, Business Advisor and Microenterprise Specialist for NVME and a facilitator of some of the workshops notes.

Pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is one hour before the start of the workshop. For more information or to register visit our website at bit.ly/classesnvme. There is no fee for the training. Recordings are not available.

NVME is a statewide community economic development program of the University of Maine at Augusta/University of Maine System. NVME creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial, and small business goals. Through tuition-free classes and individual coaching, they help people find good jobs, start or return to college, launch small businesses, manage their money and build their assets. All interactive classes and workshops are available online. Individual appointments are available by video conference or phone.

For more information on programs and services offered by NVME, visit their website at newventuresmaine.org.

