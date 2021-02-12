America Ransacked
Greg Zemlansky
America has lost its glory and we need to
get it back.
The horrific shock and horrible horror on
people’s faces as the National Capitol was
dangerously ransacked.
The country needs to change not to become
a hell-hole slowly sinking into the deep
perils of evil.
When unwanted hatred and suffering of
cries from violent actions; love is crowded
out by the devastating upheaval.
As a nation we need each one of us to care
for each other no matter our color.
There should be no discrimination and unite
in diversity; we need to come together.
We need to change the direction of our
country; put our best foot forward to begin.
Hand in Hand…work together and make this
land of ours …”Great Again.”
Some twisted groups want to cause destruction
and chaos and go out in a blaze of glory.
They don’t care what grief and sadness they
create or if they hurt others or themselves as
long as they get the headlines in the newspapers
and on a social media story.
The Eagle has the unique ability to soar so
effortlessly without flapping its wings.
We should stop flapping our tongues and soar
high above our problems and share the joyous
friendship that love brings.
Instead of racism, sarcasm, unkindness, and
selfishness.
We need self-control, peace, patience, kindness,
goodness, gentleness, and faithfulness.
Let our words heal and not wound. The days of
showing love are endless; the time is now…
Let’s vow.
Let us enjoy every hour of the Liberty and
Justice for all.
