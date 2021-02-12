America Ransacked

Greg Zemlansky

America has lost its glory and we need to

get it back.

The horrific shock and horrible horror on

people’s faces as the National Capitol was

dangerously ransacked.

The country needs to change not to become

a hell-hole slowly sinking into the deep

perils of evil.

When unwanted hatred and suffering of

cries from violent actions; love is crowded

out by the devastating upheaval.

As a nation we need each one of us to care

for each other no matter our color.

There should be no discrimination and unite

in diversity; we need to come together.

We need to change the direction of our

country; put our best foot forward to begin.

Hand in Hand…work together and make this

land of ours …”Great Again.”

Some twisted groups want to cause destruction

and chaos and go out in a blaze of glory.

They don’t care what grief and sadness they

create or if they hurt others or themselves as

long as they get the headlines in the newspapers

and on a social media story.

The Eagle has the unique ability to soar so

effortlessly without flapping its wings.

We should stop flapping our tongues and soar

high above our problems and share the joyous

friendship that love brings.

Instead of racism, sarcasm, unkindness, and

selfishness.

We need self-control, peace, patience, kindness,

goodness, gentleness, and faithfulness.

Let our words heal and not wound. The days of

showing love are endless; the time is now…

Let’s vow.

Let us enjoy every hour of the Liberty and

Justice for all.

