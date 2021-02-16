Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of February 2, 2021

Item 2: Wilton Public Works report – John Masse

Item 3: Wilton Wastewater Department – Heinz Gossman

a. approval of water department building roof bids

Item 4: Discussion of billing insurance for services – vehicle accidents, debris clean-up

Item 5: ATV access route – town letter of support

Item 6: Approval of appointments to Wilton Finance Committee

Item 7: Consideration of DOT agreement – construction over limit permit – Danny Boys Bridge, culvert replacement and stream relocation

Item 8: Manager’s report

a. Wilson Lake retaining wall project

Item 9: Other business

