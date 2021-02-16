Kevin Black snowblows his driveway Tuesday in the Dryden section of Wilton. He said it was easier than expected, given that the storm had less snow and more sleet and freezing rain than forecast. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

Kevin Black snowblows his driveway Tuesday in the Dryden section of Wilton. There was less snow than forecast, but more freezing rain made the snowpack heavier. Black said he had no problems with the snow removal. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Wilton Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles