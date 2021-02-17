WILTON — For the seventh year, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of Wilton, will take to the streets to offer “Ashes-to-Go” in two locations. On Ash Wednesday, February 17, The Rev. Suzanne Cole (Mother Sue), St. Luke’s rector, will be in downtown Wilton from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., by the post office and then in downtown Farmington from noon until 1 p.m. across from the post office. “Ashes to Go” will be available to anyone who wishes the imposition of ashes and a blessing. Mother Sue will be masked and anyone receiving ashes must also be masked. Contact: Lisa Lindsay or Sue Cole at 645-2639 if more information is needed.

During the pandemic, St. Luke’s is offering Sunday Communion services over Zoom, in addition to prayer and Bible studies. For more information, please call the church office at 645-2639, email at [email protected], or go to www.stlukeswilton.org. You can also find us on Facebook.

