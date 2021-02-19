WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies week of February 3

Teams: Designs by Darlene 107-61, Just One More 103-65, Bowling Belles 96-72, Mines in the Gutter 94-74, Team #4 94 -74

Games: Lynn Chellis 202, Lisa Dube 167, Kay Seefeldt 164, Carol North 158, Kelly Couture 157, Jackie Willett 145, Michelle Young 141, Gayle Donahue 133

Series: Lynn Chellis 465, Kay Seefeldt 463, Kelly Couture 417, Lisa Dube 399, Carol North 385, Michelle Young 381, Jackie Willett 362, Gayle Donahue 344

Week of February 10 Wednesday Night Ladies:

Teams: Designs by Darlene 115-61, Just one More 109-67, Bowling Belles 102-74

Mines in the Gutter 96-80, Team #4 96-80.

Games. Lynn Chellis 168, Kelly Couture 160, Kay Seefeldt 157, Carol North 150, Michelle Young 138, Lisa Dube 135, Gayle Donahue 132, Trish Davis 124.

Series: Lynn Chellis 472, Kelly Couture 413, Kay Seefeldt 406, Lisa Dube 383, Michelle Young 378, Gayle Donahue 377, Carol North 352, Michelle Perkins 333.

Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Feb 9

Men’s High Game scratch: Mike Smith 209, Jeff Fournier 196, Mike Crandall 191

Mens High Series scratch: Mike Crandall 547, Mike Smith 536, Jeff Fournier 509

Mens High Game handicap: Mike Smith 245, CJ Bullen & Mike Crandall 236, Jeff Fournier 235

Mens High Series handicap: Mike Crandall 682, Mike Smith 644, Jeff Fournier 626

Women High Game scratch: Peggy Needham 166, Cleo Barker 159, Cathy Walton 148.

Women’s High Series scratch: Peggy Needham 466, Cleo Barker 438, Cathy Walton 414

Women’s High Game handicap: Cleo Barker 240, Jenna Bullen 226, Judy Cubby 221

Women’s High Series handicap: Cleo Barker 726, Jenna Bullen 650, Judy Cubby 646

filed under: