SANDY RIVER PLANTATION — A Maine State Police report on a Feb. 1 double fatal accident indicates that a car driven by a teenager was heading south on Route 4 when it went out of control on the curved roadway as it went into a slide on icy road conditions, crossed the centerline before colliding with another vehicle.

According to the report, the vehicle driven by Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterville was going too fast for road surface conditions, which were described as having ice and frost on it.

Several people in both vehicles were injured, and two Mt. Abram High School students died.

The accident happened at about 8:45 p.m. when a 2017 Toyota Avalon driven by Karl Crute, 79, and passenger, his wife, Laraine Crute, 79, of Cushing was traveling north on Route 4 toward Rangeley, and a 2009 Pontiac G6 driven Knight was heading south toward Phillips, collided.

The most damage to the Knight’s car was on the rear driver’s side where Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong sat behind the driver, and Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips sat next to him in the middle back seat. Both died in the accident. Neither was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.

The two other passengers in Knight’s car were Tucker Plouffe, 16, who was in the front, passenger seat and Brenden Williams, 16, who was in the rear, passenger seat. It was suspected that Williams received a serious injury and Knight and Plouffe had possible injuries. They were wearing seatbelts.

The most damage to the Krute’s vehicle was in the front. Both Krutes received received serious injuries. Carl Krute was not wearing a seatbelt but his wife was, according to the report.

Deckard-Madore was a senior at Mt. Abram Regional High School in Salem Township, where he played varsity basketball. Morgan, who was a sophomore at Mt. Abram, played basketball and was a consistent honor roll student.

Knight is a senior at Mt. Abram and plays on the girls varsity basketball team.

The car Knight was driving is owned by Shane Knight of Chesterville.

