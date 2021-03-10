REGION – Central Maine Healthcare, the State of Maine, the City of Auburn and the City of Lewiston are launching a regional high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the Auburn Mall on March 17. “We are thrilled that this critical resource will get more vaccine into the arms of Maine people quickly and efficiently,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, FACHE, president and CEO of Central Maine Healthcare. “By working together with our partners, this high-volume vaccination site will have a powerful impact in the fight against the pandemic. It’s a wonderful example of the community coming together to protect the people we are privileged to serve.”

The high-volume vaccination site is the first to open in Androscoggin County. Vaccination will be available to Maine residents in accordance with the State of Maine’s age-based eligibility approach. “The entire Auburn team stands ready to help protect our community in any way we can,” said Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque. “Androscoggin County’s vaccination rate is lagging behind the rest of the state, so we are extremely pleased to be working with these exceptional community partners to make this site a reality. Its central location will make it quick, simple and safe for our friends, neighbors and family members to protect themselves.”

After a ramp-up period, the site will have a goal of vaccinating 1,000 people a day and, if vaccine supplies are sufficient, operating three to five days a week for six months. During that timeframe, the site is expected to administer as many as 145,000 doses if vaccine availability allows. “With the announcement of the opening of a high-volume vaccination site at the Auburn Mall, our community is one step closer to a return to normalcy,” said Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer. “Local healthcare providers have planned and worked collaboratively to bring this to fruition; although work is ongoing to assure accessibility and equity for our community’s senior citizens and our underserved populations. I’m confident we will identify fair access to the vaccination for all residents of this region.”

Central Maine Healthcare’s vaccination clinics at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital have prepared the health system well for the high-volume operation. The Page 2 of 2 system, for example, administered a total of 1,269 does at Central Maine Medical Center and Bridgton Hospital on Feb. 27. In all, the system has administered nearly 16,000 doses to more than 10,000 people within the constraints of vaccine and resource availability. In addition to operating the high-volume site at the Auburn Mall, community partners are coordinating to ensure that vaccination efforts reach all members of the community. Central Maine Healthcare, municipal and state leaders are working with Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency, St. Mary’s Health System and Tri-County EMS. Vaccination Appointments Vaccination at the Central Maine Healthcare-run site at the Auburn Mall will be available by appointment only.

To check availability, book an appointment or find out more about high-volume vaccination site, visit cmhc.org or telephone the Central Maine Healthcare COVID vaccine call center at 207-520-2917. Please direct all inquiries to this website and phone number, not to the mall or the cities. Vaccinations will take place at the Center Court of the Auburn Mall. The entrance will be through the south entrance leading directly to Center Court. With the opening of Auburn Mall site, Central Maine Healthcare will pivot resources from the clinics at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston to the high-volume site. Community vaccination clinics will continue at Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospital. How to Help Volunteers, both clinical and non-clinical, and donations, both financial and in-kind, can support COVID-19 efforts such as the high-throughput clinic. Please visit cmhc.org/how-to-help for more information.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: