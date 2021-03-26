CANTON — Following a monthslong search, selectmen Thursday appointed Nicki Cook of Wilton as deputy clerk.

“I’m very excited to get Nicki on board as my deputy clerk,” Clerk Carol Buzzell said. “I feel she’ll be a great addition to the Town Office.”

She said Cook will start April 5.

The office hours will remain Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. However, beginning the week of April 19 it will be closed Tuesdays until further notice to accommodate Cook’s training and Buzzell’s day off.

In other business, selectmen approved the design for four, 4- by 6-foot Welcome to Canton signs featuring a drawing of a lighthouse.

Planning Board Secretary Diane Ray, who presented selectmen with a few designs and sizes, said the one chosen will include a planter to “put flowers in and make it look nice.”

Selectman Brian Keene said Friday that two signs will be on Route 108, one on the Peru/Canton line and one on the Hartford/Canton line. The other two will be on Route 140, one on the Canton/Hartford line and one on the Jay/Canton line.

Spring cleanup will be held June 9, 12, 16 and 19. Selectman Carole Robbins said household bulky waste, such as furniture, construction debris and the like will be accepted at the transfer station on Jewett Hill Road, but not brush from yardwork.

Town officials are planning a townwide spring cleanup June 12 and are looking for volunteers. Rain date is June 19. Further details will be announced.

Town officials are also accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year. Residents are encouraged to send in their letters or email nominations to the Town Office by April 22, Robbins said. Besides the nominee’s name, reasons for the honor should also be included. The person chosen will receive a plaque at the town meeting in June.

In another matter, selectmen listened to a presentation from Olivewood Energy via Zoom videoconference for a solar energy center in Canton. The proposed 65-megawatt solar farm would be in two areas on about 315 acres.

“The southern section would be on the south side of School Street and the northern section would be off of Canton Point Road, located next to the existing Ludden Lane substation,” a representative of the company said.

Keene asked about the “rough lifespan” of the panels. The representative said they would be “about 40 years.”

Keene also asked whether the company would lease the properties or buy them and was told they would primarily be lease agreements.

