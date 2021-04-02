NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is once again offering a $1,000 Community Scholarship to a high school senior who resides in a town served by either RSU 74 or MSAD 58.
Please submit an application via the WMBC website at www.westernmountainschurch.org
The scholarship of $1000 is to be paid before first semester. (Important: Please submit application via website or mail Attn: ‘WMBC Scholarship’ by May 15th, 2021)
