NEW PORTLAND—The Western Mountains Baptist Church is once again offering a $1,000 Community Scholarship to a high school senior who resides in a town served by either RSU 74 or MSAD 58.

Please submit an application via the WMBC website at www.westernmountainschurch.org

The scholarship of $1000 is to be paid before first semester. (Important: Please submit application via website or mail Attn: ‘WMBC Scholarship’ by May 15th, 2021)

