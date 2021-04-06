Regional School District 9 Board of Directors agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89053013398?pwd=OXh3c1h6R3o3Q0JiYjJud1BnNE1GZz09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance led by Foster Tech early childhood occupations class

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. New business

A. Budget – present proposed draft budget FY 22

VII. Adjourn

Next scheduled meetings

April 13, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Community Forum (Budget Presentation) – Location TBD

April 27, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee meetings

Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

« Previous

filed under: