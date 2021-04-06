Regional School District 9 Board of Directors agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89053013398?pwd=OXh3c1h6R3o3Q0JiYjJud1BnNE1GZz09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance led by Foster Tech early childhood occupations class
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. New business
A. Budget – present proposed draft budget FY 22
VII. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings
April 13, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Community Forum (Budget Presentation) – Location TBD
April 27, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee meetings
Operations – May 4, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – May 4, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – May 4, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
