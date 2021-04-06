Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of March 16, 2021

Item 2: Consideration of Planning Board request for a special town meeting for a moratorium consideration of commercial activity in the limited residential and recreational zone

Item 3: Water Department – water transmission project – bid results

Item 4: Wilton Fire Department Report – Chief Sonny Dunham

Item 5: Highway Department – Consideration of sending out request for bids

Item 6: Wilson Lake retaining wall – consideration of plans

Item 7: Manager’s report

a. Matching grants for businesses – TIF funds or economic development funds

b. Tax foreclosures

Item 8: Other business

