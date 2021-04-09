WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, March 30

Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 220, Ryan Cushman 204, Darius Coltrain 195

Mens High Series scratch: Jeff Fournier 559, Darius Coltrain 510, Ryan Cushman 505

Mens High Game handicap: Ryan Cushman & Jeff Fournier 258. Darius Coltrain 248. Jagger Bullen 233

Mens High Series handicap: Ryan Cushman 677. Jeff Fournier 673. Darius Coltrain 669

Women High Game scratch: Cathy Walton 189. Peggy Needham 172, Cleo Barker 127.

Women’s High Series scratch: Cathy Walton 542. Peggy Needham ` 460, Cleo Barker 347

Women’s High Game handicap: Jenna Bullen, Cleo Barker, Judy Cubby, Cathy Walton 233. Stephanie Millay 226, Peggy Needham 218

Women’s High Series handicap: Judy Cubby 655. Cathy Walton 653, Jenna Bullen 631

Wednesday Night Ladies – March 31

Teams: Designs by Darlene 151-81, Just One More 149=83, Team #4 128-104, Mines in the Gutter 126-106, Bowling Belles 126-106,

Games: Lynn Chellis 172, Kelly Couture 164, Lisa Dube 162, Kay Seefeldt 154, Michelle Perkins

147, Natasha Richard 144, Katie Dube135, Gayle Donahue 133,

Series: Lynn Chellis 497, Kelly Couture 434 Lisa Dube 413, Kay Seefeldt 411, Katie Dube 365, Michelle Perkins 362, Natasha Richard 361, Carol North 354

