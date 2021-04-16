REGION – Efficiency Maine today announced that it is partnering with the Maine Office of State Fire Marshal to offer a free, one-hour webinar this month to introduce the energy provisions of Maine’s new building codes, which take effect on July 1, 2021, and will apply to all new building construction in Maine.

The webinars will review the newly adopted 2015 version of the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and explain how it differs from the 2009 IECC, which was previously in effect.

“These updated building energy codes have been a long time coming,” said Michael Stoddard, executive director of the Efficiency Maine Trust. “Now that they are here, a robust training program will help make the transition to implementing them quicker and easier for code officials, builders, trades, and other professionals who build our homes and commercial structures. We are pleased to partner with the Fire Marshal’s team to get these training opportunities on the street to help make this transition as smooth as possible.”

The IECC is one element of the Maine Uniform Building and Energy Code (MUBEC), which governs building construction in Maine, and will affect new construction projects undertaken by code enforcement officers; commercial and residential construction companies and builders; electricians; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) installers; plumbers; architects and designers; and equipment suppliers. The webinar is open to all building professionals involved in design, equipment specifications, construction, and municipal code enforcement.

Available session dates and times with links to register can be found at https://www.efficiencymaine.com/professional-training/.

Additional sessions that dive deeper into the commercial and residential code chapters of the 2015 IECC will be offered in mid-May through June. There also will be training offered through the end of the year that will focus on compliance requirements and best practices.

Copies of the 2015 International Energy Conservation Code can be obtained at this link: https://codes.iccsafe.org/content/IECC2015.

