FAYETTE — Exciting News Building news – Maine Cabin Masters have completed replacing the rotted sills. The Friends of Starling Hall (FOSH) are very grateful for their excellent price and quick work.

Save the following June 2021 dates

June 5 — Annual Plant Sale at Starling Hall – 9 a.m. to-1 p.m. at 2769 Main Street, Fayette. Come for lunch – hot dogs and hamburgers. Perennials from our own gardens including bee balm, many kinds of hosta, vinca, climbing hydrangea, daisy, catmint, snakeroot. We’ll send a complete list before the sale.

Vegetables: Pickling cucumbers, slicing cucumbers, many kinds of tomatoes (hybrid and heirloom), lettuce, zucchini, summer squash, kale, herbs. We are deeply grateful to Amanda Sparling and Jon Harker for growing these plants for us.

Annuals to add color to your garden. Among the plants we’ll have: marigolds, nasturtiums, pansies and geraniums complete list to follow. (thanks to Bruce Beirce and Gary Phillips)

Expert Speakers: Jean St. Clair is will discuss food preservation: freezing, drying, and canning. Vanessa Berry of EcoMaine will bring give-aways and discuss our recycling program. Maine Coop Extension has been asked to teach us about growing better and more tomatoes. The transfer station received a new composting grant, we expect a rep to tell us about that.

Vendors – We are also inviting businesses and crafts people to sell their goods. If you would like to have a table, please send an email to: [email protected]

Wood bird houses – several varieties of sizes, some painted and decorated others plain. They are really solid and very nice.

June 26 — Silent Auction and Yardsale: FOSH will be accepting donations for our annual Silent Auction and Yardsale. Clean out the attic, call grandma to see what she wants to get out of the house (and don’t forget to help her) donate treasures to Friends of Starling Hall. We’ll be happy to receive your goods at the hall on Friday, June 25 between 3 and 6 p.m. (We cannot accept electronics or clothes.) Gently used furniture, knick knacks, dinner ware and household goods are gratefully accepted. Call Maggie 293-4344 with questions or respond to this email.

