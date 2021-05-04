WILTON — The Wilton Select Board moved forward Tuesday night with plans for a new memorial at Lakeview Cemetery.

Selectperson Tom Saviello said the memorial would recognize “those that have served the community, those that are EMS and police and those that are veterans in the area” in a “quiet corner” of Lakeview Cemetery, the “largest and most-active cemetery” in Wilton.

The Select Board voted unanimously to spend $2,000 of the cemetery’s trust fund toward creating a conceptual drawing of the memorial, although Saviello said he “would hope it costs less than that.”

Saviello initially presented the idea of a Lakeview Cemetery memorial on behalf of a resident in October 2020. Along with honoring service members, Saviello said during the meeting the memorial would serve as a burial site, in the form of “a chest of drawers,” for cremated remains as “more and more people are choosing cremation.”

In other matters, the Select Board set 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. as the the hours for Wilton’s election June 8.

Voters will choose between candidates Evret Greer and current Selectperson Phil Hilton for a three-year term on Wilton’s Select Board.

They will also decide between Gwendolyn Doak and Tammy Sue Mayhew for a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors. Doak or Mayhew will succeed current Chairperson Angela LeClair on the board.

The Select Board also reviewed the warrant for the June 14 Town Meeting.

Presented by Town Manager Rhonda Irish, the warrant includes the town’s $3.8 million proposed budget and other articles, including a Carbon Cash Back resolution.

