JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to lower the sewer rate slightly for 2021-22.

The decision followed a public hearing.

The base rate stayed the same at $315 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water used annually. Customers who use more than that will pay a slightly lower rate of 0.095 cents per cubic foot, compared to 0.0952 cents now.

The new rate will go into effect July 1 and will run through June 30, 2022.

It means that for the first time since 2011 the sewer rate will generate 100.3% of the operation and maintenance of the budget for the Sewer Department. It is estimated to generate $493,329. The debt service is paid for through general taxation.

Based on a “typical” average use of 6,000 cubic feet of water per year, a customer would pay a sewer fee of $581 a year under the new rate, compared to $581.56 a year if the rate remained the same. The difference is 56 cents, according to Holt.

The board also approved a lower annual flow split for the town for sewage treated at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant. As of July 1, Jay’s share will be 56.1% and Livermore Falls’ share will be 43.9% to cover the operation and maintenance of the plant. The current rate is 58.2% for Jay and 41.8% for Livermore Falls.

Holt said he anticipated Jay’s share increasing because all of Jay’s sewage is treated at the Livermore Falls plant. However, he did not factor in losing population because three of Regional School Unit 73 schools are in Jay and were closed for part of the year because of COVID-19. Schoolchildren were learning remotely for part of the year and continue to do so.

The flow split and accompanying information are set yearly.

