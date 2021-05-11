Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of Allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the Chairperson
A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
VI. Presentations
A. None
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from April 27, 2021, May 4, 2021, and May 6, 2021
● Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports
A. Operations – May 4, 2021
B. Personnel & finance – May 4, 2021
C. Educational policy – May 4, 2021
D. Drop-Out prevention – update from Carol Coles
IX. New business
A. Approve new hire
● Motion to approve the new hire as presented by Interim Superintendent
Poulin in her report.
B. First reading of board policy IKF: graduation requirements
C. To appoint teachers to a 2nd- or 3rd-year probationary contract or
continuing contract
● Motion to approve probationary and continuing contracts as proposed by
Interim Superintendent Poulin.
X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) – employment/appointment
of officials/appointees/employees
A. Consideration of the employment of a superintendent candidate
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A)
to consider the employment of a superintendent candidate
XI. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D)
A. Update on negotiations for professional staff
B. Update on negotiations for administrators
C. Update on negotiations for support staff
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D)
to receive updates on negotiations with professional staff and
administrators; and update on upcoming negotiations for support staff
contract
XII. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(F)
A. Update on confidential legal matter
● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(F) –
to receive an update on a confidential legal matter
XIII. Adjourn
NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS
May 11, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD
May 25, 2021 – time & location TBD
VIRTUAL BUDGET HEARING
May 25, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – zoom
COMMITTEE MEETINGS
Operations – June 1, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – location TBD
Personnel & finance – June 1, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – location TBD
Educational policy – June 1, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – location TBD
