Regional School District 9 amended school board agenda

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zoom link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87349617954?pwd=NHRERlZFWkpGcmhjdzVmaC9KS2dadz09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of Allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the Chairperson

A. Good news stories from Board / Administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

VI. Presentations

A. None

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from April 27, 2021, May 4, 2021, and May 6, 2021

● Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports

A. Operations – May 4, 2021

B. Personnel & finance – May 4, 2021

C. Educational policy – May 4, 2021

D. Drop-Out prevention – update from Carol Coles

IX. New business

A. Approve new hire

● Motion to approve the new hire as presented by Interim Superintendent

Poulin in her report.

B. First reading of board policy IKF: graduation requirements

C. To appoint teachers to a 2nd- or 3rd-year probationary contract or

continuing contract

● Motion to approve probationary and continuing contracts as proposed by

Interim Superintendent Poulin.

X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A) – employment/appointment

of officials/appointees/employees

A. Consideration of the employment of a superintendent candidate

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(A)

to consider the employment of a superintendent candidate

XI. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(D)

A. Update on negotiations for professional staff

B. Update on negotiations for administrators

C. Update on negotiations for support staff

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(D)

to receive updates on negotiations with professional staff and

administrators; and update on upcoming negotiations for support staff

contract

XII. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A. §405(6)(F)

A. Update on confidential legal matter

● Motion to enter into executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(F) –

to receive an update on a confidential legal matter

XIII. Adjourn

NEXT SCHEDULED MEETINGS

May 11, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – location TBD

May 25, 2021 – time & location TBD

VIRTUAL BUDGET HEARING

May 25, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – zoom

COMMITTEE MEETINGS

Operations – June 1, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – location TBD

Personnel & finance – June 1, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – location TBD

Educational policy – June 1, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – location TBD

